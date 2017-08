(CNN) Veteran war crimes prosecutor Carla del Ponte is quitting the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, the panel confirmed on Sunday.

Del Ponte was one of three members on the UN-appointed panel tasked with probing human rights violations in Syria, including chemical weapons attacks, torture of prisoners, and the targeting of hospitals.

"I am quitting this commission, which is not backed by any political will," she told a panel discussion at the Locarno Film Festival, Reuters reported

"I have no power as long as the Security Council does nothing," she added. "We are powerless, there is no justice for Syria."