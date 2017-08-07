Story highlights Israel has moved to shut Al Jazeera's operations in the country

Al Jazeera denounced the move in a statement

Jerusalem (CNN) Al Jazeera has denounced Israel's decision to shut down its operations, saying it ran counter to the nation's claim to be democratic.

The Qatar-based broadcaster promised legal action against the decision, saying it aligned Israel with other Arab states that are traditionally its enemies.

On Sunday, Israel's communications minister, Ayoub Kara, accused Al Jazeera of supporting "terroristic journalism" and announced plans to close its Jerusalem bureau, halt its transmissions and revoke its press credentials.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month accused Al Jazeera of inciting violence in its coverage of clashes between Muslim worshippers and Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque.

Kara suggested Israel's plan to block Al Jazeera was inspired by similar moves in Arab countries that are boycotting its main backer, Qatar.

Read More