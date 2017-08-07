Parasitic cyclospora infections up 134% this summer

Story highlights CDC reports 206 cases of cyclospora infection from May to August, up from 88 in 2016

Cyclospora infections are caused by ingesting food or water that contains a parasite

(CNN) There were 206 cases of cyclospora infections reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the first of May to the beginning of August, a 134% increase from the 88 cases reported over the same time period in 2016.

Cyclospora infections or cyclosporiasis are caused by ingestion of the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis in food or water. Cyclospora infect the small intestine and most commonly cause watery diarrhea; other symptoms include abdominal cramping, nausea and weight loss.

Those with cyclospora infections start to experience symptoms about seven days after ingesting the parasite and usually need to be treated with an antibiotic. If untreated, the illness may last over a month and could continue over a recurring cycle. To test for the presence of cyclospora, stool specimens must be collected and sent to a laboratory.

Cases have been reported across 27 states this summer. Only 18 cases resulted in hospitalization, and no deaths have been reported.

Cyclospora is most common in tropical and subtropical countries, and previous US outbreaks have been linked to imported fresh produce such as basil, cilantro, lettuce, raspberries and snow peas. Most cases in the US have been reported in the spring and summer.

