Breaking News

Parasitic cyclospora infections up 134% this summer

By Victoria Knight, CNN

Updated 7:23 PM ET, Mon August 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Cyclosporiasis:&lt;/strong&gt; An intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, seen here on a stool sample through a microscope on a slide. Cyclospora infect the small intestine and most commonly cause watery diarrhea; other symptoms include abdominal cramping, nausea and weight loss.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Cyclosporiasis: An intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, seen here on a stool sample through a microscope on a slide. Cyclospora infect the small intestine and most commonly cause watery diarrhea; other symptoms include abdominal cramping, nausea and weight loss.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Trichinella spiralis:&lt;/strong&gt; If a human or animal eats meat infected with Trichinella cysts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, their stomach acid dissolves the hard covering of the cysts. The worms pass into the small intestine, where they lay eggs that develop into immature worms, which travel through the arteries and into the muscles. There, they curl up and return to the original cyst formation, and the life cycle continues. Symptoms can include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, fevers, chills, cough, facial swelling, aching joints and muscle pain.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Trichinella spiralis: If a human or animal eats meat infected with Trichinella cysts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, their stomach acid dissolves the hard covering of the cysts. The worms pass into the small intestine, where they lay eggs that develop into immature worms, which travel through the arteries and into the muscles. There, they curl up and return to the original cyst formation, and the life cycle continues. Symptoms can include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, fevers, chills, cough, facial swelling, aching joints and muscle pain.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Anisakiasis: &lt;/strong&gt;The nematodes parasite of the genus anisakis causes an illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated raw fish or seafood. The anisakid nematodes can invade the stomach wall or intestines, causing symptoms of gastrointestinal pain, nausea and vomiting. Some people will develop complications, including digestive bleeding and peritonitis, inflammation of the inner wall of the abdomen. An allergic response to the worm can cause life-threatening anaphylaxis.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Anisakiasis: The nematodes parasite of the genus anisakis causes an illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated raw fish or seafood. The anisakid nematodes can invade the stomach wall or intestines, causing symptoms of gastrointestinal pain, nausea and vomiting. Some people will develop complications, including digestive bleeding and peritonitis, inflammation of the inner wall of the abdomen. An allergic response to the worm can cause life-threatening anaphylaxis.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Tapeworm, aka Neurocysticercosis, aka T. solium:&lt;/strong&gt; This is Taenia solium, the pork tapeworm that causes one of the grossest diseases we&#39;re heard about in a while. It&#39;s responsible for the worst headache of Luis Ortiz&#39;s life. When surgeons looked in his brain, they found a &quot;wiggling&quot; tapeworm inside a cyst. That&#39;s called neurocysticercosis, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about 1,000 people a year get them from eating something infected with &quot;microscopic eggs passed in the feces of a person who has an intestinal pork tapeworm.&quot;
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Tapeworm, aka Neurocysticercosis, aka T. solium: This is Taenia solium, the pork tapeworm that causes one of the grossest diseases we're heard about in a while. It's responsible for the worst headache of Luis Ortiz's life. When surgeons looked in his brain, they found a "wiggling" tapeworm inside a cyst. That's called neurocysticercosis, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about 1,000 people a year get them from eating something infected with "microscopic eggs passed in the feces of a person who has an intestinal pork tapeworm."
Hide Caption
4 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Chagas disease, aka T. cruzi: &lt;/strong&gt;This nasty disease comes from a bug called a triatomine that&#39;s infected with the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite. The CDC estimates there are at least 300,000 people living with the disease in the U.S. right now, but they may not know it. It unusually takes years of chronic infection before heart disease, heart failure and gastrointestinal problems begin.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Chagas disease, aka T. cruzi: This nasty disease comes from a bug called a triatomine that's infected with the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite. The CDC estimates there are at least 300,000 people living with the disease in the U.S. right now, but they may not know it. It unusually takes years of chronic infection before heart disease, heart failure and gastrointestinal problems begin.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Toxocariasis T. canis and T. cati:&lt;/strong&gt; Your precious pooch and sweet kitty can carry a nasty parasite. It&#39;s caused by the larval form of the roundworms that infect puppies, kittens and adults of both species that aren&#39;t dewormed. &lt;br /&gt;Called Toxocara canis in dogs and Toxocara cati in cats, the roundworm eggs are excreted in feces, and if you (or your child) accidentally ingest infected dirt, they travel to organs and tissues, hatch and do their nasty thing. &lt;br /&gt;Though not common, it&#39;s bad: The CDC says 70 people, mostly children, are blinded by the disease each year.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Toxocariasis T. canis and T. cati: Your precious pooch and sweet kitty can carry a nasty parasite. It's caused by the larval form of the roundworms that infect puppies, kittens and adults of both species that aren't dewormed.
Called Toxocara canis in dogs and Toxocara cati in cats, the roundworm eggs are excreted in feces, and if you (or your child) accidentally ingest infected dirt, they travel to organs and tissues, hatch and do their nasty thing.
Though not common, it's bad: The CDC says 70 people, mostly children, are blinded by the disease each year.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Cat-scratch fever, aka toxoplasmosis or T. gondii:&lt;/strong&gt; Toxoplasmosis infects more than a million people each year in the US. Once you get it, you&#39;ve usually got it for life, the CDC says.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Cat-scratch fever, aka toxoplasmosis or T. gondii: Toxoplasmosis infects more than a million people each year in the US. Once you get it, you've usually got it for life, the CDC says.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Trichomoniasis T. vaginalis: &lt;/strong&gt;This nasty STD is caused by the Trichomonas vaginalis parasite, and the CDC says it&#39;s the most commonly curable sexually transmitted disease out there. Nearly 3.7 million Americans are infected, and 70% don&#39;t have any signs or symptoms, so they may not even know they are constantly passing it along. That may be part of the reason another million people are newly infected each year.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Trichomoniasis T. vaginalis: This nasty STD is caused by the Trichomonas vaginalis parasite, and the CDC says it's the most commonly curable sexually transmitted disease out there. Nearly 3.7 million Americans are infected, and 70% don't have any signs or symptoms, so they may not even know they are constantly passing it along. That may be part of the reason another million people are newly infected each year.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
cyclosporiasis outbreaktrichinella01 sushi parasite05 top 5 parasites03 top 5 parasites RESTRICTED04 top 5 parasites01 top 5 parasites RESTRICTED02 top 5 parasites RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • CDC reports 206 cases of cyclospora infection from May to August, up from 88 in 2016
  • Cyclospora infections are caused by ingesting food or water that contains a parasite

(CNN)There were 206 cases of cyclospora infections reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the first of May to the beginning of August, a 134% increase from the 88 cases reported over the same time period in 2016.

Cyclospora infections or cyclosporiasis are caused by ingestion of the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis in food or water. Cyclospora infect the small intestine and most commonly cause watery diarrhea; other symptoms include abdominal cramping, nausea and weight loss.
Those with cyclospora infections start to experience symptoms about seven days after ingesting the parasite and usually need to be treated with an antibiotic. If untreated, the illness may last over a month and could continue over a recurring cycle. To test for the presence of cyclospora, stool specimens must be collected and sent to a laboratory.
    FDA bans some cilantro from Mexico, cites human feces in fields
    FDA bans some cilantro from Mexico, cites human feces in fields
    Cases have been reported across 27 states this summer. Only 18 cases resulted in hospitalization, and no deaths have been reported.
    Cyclospora is most common in tropical and subtropical countries, and previous US outbreaks have been linked to imported fresh produce such as basil, cilantro, lettuce, raspberries and snow peas. Most cases in the US have been reported in the spring and summer.
    Read More
    Dr. Monica Parise, director of the CDC's Division of Parasitic Disease and Malaria, advises that the best way to prevent cyclosporiasis is to avoid food or water that could be contaminated and follow food safety guidelines.
    Cyclospora are usually not killed by chemical disinfection or sanitization. "Because cyclospora is a challenging parasite to work with, we don't have any other specific advice that we can give on it until more research has been done," Parise said.
    The agency is investigating why the number of cyclosporiasis cases has jumped in 2017, but no specific food item has been tied to the infections. It is also unclear whether the cases are linked across states.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    However, Parise said that though the numbers of cyclospora cases are high this year, last year's cases were actually low.
    "The numbers from this year were probably not outside the range that we've seen for the last five years," she said. "Even so, we put out this notice because the more complete the case reporting we can get, the easier it will be to figure out why this is happening."
    Because cyclospora infections are a nationally notfiable disease, the CDC urges health care providers and local health departments to be on the lookout for new cases, especially if a patient has prolonged or recurring watery diarrhea. In addition, if physicians suspect that a patient could be infected with cyclospora, they should consider ordering a test.