Gay journalist appeals against Russian deportation order

Moscow (CNN) An openly gay journalist for a Russian investigative newspaper has appealed to a court to grant him refugee status in a bid to avoid deportation to Uzbekistan for migration violations.

Ali Feruz has worked in Moscow since 2011 for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, where he has reported on hate crimes, the rights of migrant workers and discrimination against LGBT people.

Feruz, whose real name is Khudoberdi Nurmatov, is an Uzbek national and fled Uzbekistan in 2008 after he was arrested and tortured by security forces, who tried to force him to become an informant, according to Human Rights Watch.

Homosexuality is illegal in Uzbekistan and the country has been widely criticized for its abysmal human rights record. Novaya Gazeta has condemned the decision by a Russian court to deport Feruz.

"We think that there is a threat to his health and life in Uzbekistan. He has been tortured and threatened there already. We know, sadly, of a few cases when people who have been extradited to Uzbekistan just went missing. No one knows whether they are alive or what has happened to them," Nadezhda Prusenkova, a spokesperson for the newspaper, told CNN.

Read More