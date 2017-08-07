Jury selection begins in Taylor Swift trial

Story highlights An encounter between Taylor Swift and a radio disc jockey took place in 2013

That encounter sparked a suit and a countersuit; jury selection began Monday

Denver (CNN) Taylor Swift's star power took center stage Monday as jury selection began in a civil trial over a backstage encounter between the superstar and a Denver disc jockey.

Former KYGO morning show host David Mueller, who was known professionally as "Jackson," claims he lost his job after Swift falsely accused him of improperly touching her at a 2013 meet-and-greet at Pepsi Center. KYGO radio is a CNN affiliate.

He sued Swift, her mother, Andrea, and her radio promotions director, Frank Bell, in 2015. His lawsuit alleged that they reported the incident to his employers and pressured them to "do the right thing," leading to his termination. He is seeking $3 million in damages.

Swift, who was 23 at the time, countersued Mueller. Her suit accused him of improperly touching her as they posed for a photo by "reaching under her dress and grabbing her bottom."

Bracing for media, 'Swifties'

