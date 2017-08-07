Breaking News

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood reveals he had cancer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:36 PM ET, Mon August 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed in August that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer three months earlier. Wood, who chain smoked for 50 years, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/ronniewood/status/894254546314297344&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted&lt;/a&gt; that he is fine now after surgery and ready to head on tour with his band.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed in August that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer three months earlier. Wood, who chain smoked for 50 years, tweeted that he is fine now after surgery and ready to head on tour with his band.
Hide Caption
1 of 42
Maria Menounos was diagnosed with a brain tumor after she began feeling lightheaded on set and suffering from headaches and slurred speech in February. Menounos&#39; surgeon was able to remove nearly 100% of the tumor, which was benign.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Maria Menounos was diagnosed with a brain tumor after she began feeling lightheaded on set and suffering from headaches and slurred speech in February. Menounos' surgeon was able to remove nearly 100% of the tumor, which was benign.
Hide Caption
2 of 42
Comedian and writer Jeannie Gaffigan underwent nine hours of surgery on Monday, May 1, to remove a tumor from her brain stem.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Comedian and writer Jeannie Gaffigan underwent nine hours of surgery on Monday, May 1, to remove a tumor from her brain stem.
Hide Caption
3 of 42
Actor Val Kilmer denied it in 2016 when his former costar Michael Douglas said the &quot;Top Gun&quot; star was suffering from oral cancer. But Kilmer said in April during a Reddit AMA session that he &quot;did have a healing of cancer.&quot;
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Actor Val Kilmer denied it in 2016 when his former costar Michael Douglas said the "Top Gun" star was suffering from oral cancer. But Kilmer said in April during a Reddit AMA session that he "did have a healing of cancer."
Hide Caption
4 of 42
&quot;Bachelor&quot; alum Lesley Murphy has used social media to document her fight against potentially getting cancer. In April, she had a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation which greatly increases a person&#39;s risk of developing breast cancer.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
"Bachelor" alum Lesley Murphy has used social media to document her fight against potentially getting cancer. In April, she had a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation which greatly increases a person's risk of developing breast cancer.
Hide Caption
5 of 42
Actor Ben Stiller revealed in October that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. The tumor was surgically removed three months later, in September 2014, and Stiller has been cancer-free since.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Actor Ben Stiller revealed in October that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. The tumor was surgically removed three months later, in September 2014, and Stiller has been cancer-free since.
Hide Caption
6 of 42
Hugh Jackman recently underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma, again, according to a social media post. The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Hugh Jackman recently underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma, again, according to a social media post. The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times.
Hide Caption
7 of 42
Jaime &quot;Taboo&quot; Gomez of the Black Eyed Peas revealed in November that he survived testicular cancer.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Jaime "Taboo" Gomez of the Black Eyed Peas revealed in November that he survived testicular cancer.
Hide Caption
8 of 42
In August 2015, actress Shannen Doherty &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/shannen-doherty-breast-cancer&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;confirmed to People &lt;/a&gt;that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She went public with the news after TMZ reported she was suing a former business manager, accusing her of letting the star&#39;s health insurance lapse. In August 2016, she said that the cancer has spread and she&#39;s had a single mastectomy.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
In August 2015, actress Shannen Doherty confirmed to People that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She went public with the news after TMZ reported she was suing a former business manager, accusing her of letting the star's health insurance lapse. In August 2016, she said that the cancer has spread and she's had a single mastectomy.
Hide Caption
9 of 42
Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson&#39;s ex-wife and mother of two of his children, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.etonline.com/news/192475_michael_jackson_s_ex_wife_debbie_rowe_diagnosed_with_breast_cancer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Entertainment Tonight in July 2016&lt;/a&gt; that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife and mother of two of his children, told Entertainment Tonight in July 2016 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Hide Caption
10 of 42
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/24/entertainment/gord-downie-tragically-hip-cancer/index.html&quot;&gt;Gord Downie&lt;/a&gt;, the lead singer for the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, was diagnosed in December 2015 with terminal brain cancer, he said on the band&#39;s website.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Gord Downie, the lead singer for the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, was diagnosed in December 2015 with terminal brain cancer, he said on the band's website.
Hide Caption
11 of 42
Former supermodel and reality TV star Janice Dickinson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3509772/I-breast-cancer-Courageous-supermodel-Janice-Dickinson-reveals-diagnosed-disease-says-Don-t-feel-sorry-m-gonna-stick-long-long-time.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed in an emotional interview&lt;/a&gt; that she was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer in March.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Former supermodel and reality TV star Janice Dickinson revealed in an emotional interview that she was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer in March.
Hide Caption
12 of 42
Former Rolling Stone bass player Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. An original member of the band, which formed in 1962, Wyman left the group in 1992. The 79-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Former Rolling Stone bass player Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. An original member of the band, which formed in 1962, Wyman left the group in 1992. The 79-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
Hide Caption
13 of 42
Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh took to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/TerrapinCrossroads/posts/905618469521331&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Facebook to reveal&lt;/a&gt; he&#39;s battling bladder cancer. In an apology to fans for canceling a pair of concerts, Lesh announced he&#39;s received treatment at the Mayo Clinic and his prognosis is good.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh took to Facebook to reveal he's battling bladder cancer. In an apology to fans for canceling a pair of concerts, Lesh announced he's received treatment at the Mayo Clinic and his prognosis is good.
Hide Caption
14 of 42
In August, TV chef and author Sandra Lee &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/sandra-lee-breast-cancer-surgery-complications-mastectomy-walked-into-operating-room&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced that she would have additional surgery&lt;/a&gt; to deal with complications from breast cancer. She revealed her diagnosis in May, and her longtime boyfriend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/12/politics/andrew-cuomo-sandra-lee-breast-cancer/index.html&quot;&gt;announced that he would be taking some&lt;/a&gt; personal time to support her through her double mastectomy.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
In August, TV chef and author Sandra Lee announced that she would have additional surgery to deal with complications from breast cancer. She revealed her diagnosis in May, and her longtime boyfriend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced that he would be taking some personal time to support her through her double mastectomy.
Hide Caption
15 of 42
Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, 52, pulled out of the band&#39;s tour in June after his Hodgkin&#39;s lymphoma returned.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, 52, pulled out of the band's tour in June after his Hodgkin's lymphoma returned.
Hide Caption
16 of 42
Tommy Chong of Cheech &amp;amp; Chong, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/tommy-chong-i-have-rectal-cancer-2015176#ixzz3dKSb6yKV&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Us magazine&lt;/a&gt; that he is undergoing treatment for rectal cancer. As he did for the prostate cancer, he&#39;s using marijuana to take the edge off: &quot;I&#39;m using cannabis like crazy now, more so than ever before,&quot; he told the magazine.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Tommy Chong of Cheech & Chong, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, told Us magazine that he is undergoing treatment for rectal cancer. As he did for the prostate cancer, he's using marijuana to take the edge off: "I'm using cannabis like crazy now, more so than ever before," he told the magazine.
Hide Caption
17 of 42
Sir John Hurt, known for performances in &quot;Alien,&quot; &quot;The Elephant Man&quot; and the Harry Potter movies, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/film/2015/jun/16/john-hurt-optimistic-reveals-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told the British Press Association&lt;/a&gt; that he has pancreatic cancer. The disease is in its early stages, he said, and he is &quot;more than optimistic about a satisfactory outcome, as indeed is the medical team.&quot;
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Sir John Hurt, known for performances in "Alien," "The Elephant Man" and the Harry Potter movies, told the British Press Association that he has pancreatic cancer. The disease is in its early stages, he said, and he is "more than optimistic about a satisfactory outcome, as indeed is the medical team."
Hide Caption
18 of 42
Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed in 1992, and the singer has become an advocate for breast self-examination.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed in 1992, and the singer has become an advocate for breast self-examination.
Hide Caption
19 of 42
Actress Rita Wilson, who can be seen on HBO&#39;s &quot;Girls,&quot; revealed April 14 that she is fighting breast cancer and has undergone a double mastectomy. She thanked her family, including husband Tom Hanks, and doctors for their support in a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/rita-wilson-breast-cancer-double-mastectomy-reconstruction&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; statement to People magazine&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Actress Rita Wilson, who can be seen on HBO's "Girls," revealed April 14 that she is fighting breast cancer and has undergone a double mastectomy. She thanked her family, including husband Tom Hanks, and doctors for their support in a statement to People magazine.
Hide Caption
20 of 42
Fans of singer Morrissey knew the star had been ill after he canceled some U.S. tour stops in June, but it appears the performer has been battling cancer. &quot;They have scraped cancerous tissues four times already, but whatever,&quot; Morrissey &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/morrissey-hints-at-cancer-scare-if-i-die-then-i-die-20141007&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said in an interview with Spanish-language outlet El Mundo&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;I am aware that in some of my recent photos I look somewhat unhealthy, but that&#39;s what illness can do. I&#39;m not going to worry about that.&quot;
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Fans of singer Morrissey knew the star had been ill after he canceled some U.S. tour stops in June, but it appears the performer has been battling cancer. "They have scraped cancerous tissues four times already, but whatever," Morrissey said in an interview with Spanish-language outlet El Mundo. "I am aware that in some of my recent photos I look somewhat unhealthy, but that's what illness can do. I'm not going to worry about that."
Hide Caption
21 of 42
When former &quot;Good Morning America&quot; host Joan Lunden learned she was facing an &quot;aggressive&quot; form of breast cancer, she was determined to face her health battle head on. Knowing she would need chemotherapy, Lunden decided to remove her familiar blond hair before her locks could be affected by the treatment. &quot;You know it&#39;s going to happen one of these days and you are wondering how or when,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/joan-lunden-bald-reveal-breast-cancer&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lunden explained to People magazine&lt;/a&gt;, which she posed for without her wig in September. &quot;So I just owned it.&quot;
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
When former "Good Morning America" host Joan Lunden learned she was facing an "aggressive" form of breast cancer, she was determined to face her health battle head on. Knowing she would need chemotherapy, Lunden decided to remove her familiar blond hair before her locks could be affected by the treatment. "You know it's going to happen one of these days and you are wondering how or when," Lunden explained to People magazine, which she posed for without her wig in September. "So I just owned it."
Hide Caption
22 of 42
Hugh Jackman posted a picture to Instagram in November showing his nose bandaged after his doctor found and removed a cancerous growth.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Celebrities and battles with cancerHugh Jackman posted a picture to Instagram in November showing his nose bandaged after his doctor found and removed a cancerous growth.
Hide Caption
23 of 42
Former &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; co-host Samantha Harris &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20804710,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was diagnosed with breast cancer&lt;/a&gt; and underwent a double mastectomy. Harris told People magazine she detected a lump during a self-exam and then followed up with a specialist after receiving a clean mammogram.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Former "Dancing With the Stars" co-host Samantha Harris was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. Harris told People magazine she detected a lump during a self-exam and then followed up with a specialist after receiving a clean mammogram.
Hide Caption
24 of 42
Actress Brittany Daniel of &quot;Sweet Valley High&quot; and &quot;The Game&quot; fought stage IV non-Hodgkin&#39;s lymphoma. Daniel recalls in an issue of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20798283,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;People magazine&lt;/a&gt; that her 2011 diagnosis &quot;happened so suddenly,&quot; but she was able to face it with the support of her family.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Actress Brittany Daniel of "Sweet Valley High" and "The Game" fought stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Daniel recalls in an issue of People magazine that her 2011 diagnosis "happened so suddenly," but she was able to face it with the support of her family.
Hide Caption
25 of 42
Famed journalist Tom Brokaw &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/11/showbiz/tom-brokaw-cancer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed in February 2014 that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma&lt;/a&gt;, a cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Famed journalist Tom Brokaw revealed in February 2014 that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow.
Hide Caption
26 of 42
ABC&#39;s Amy Robach found out she had breast cancer in November 2013 after she had a mammogram done live on &quot;Good Morning America&quot; for cancer awareness month.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
ABC's Amy Robach found out she had breast cancer in November 2013 after she had a mammogram done live on "Good Morning America" for cancer awareness month.
Hide Caption
27 of 42
Radio personality Robin Quivers quietly battled cancer for months, but she had happy news to share with &quot;Howard Stern&quot; listeners in September 2013. On the show, Quivers revealed that her doctors believe she&#39;s cancer-free after receiving treatment, including chemotherapy.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Radio personality Robin Quivers quietly battled cancer for months, but she had happy news to share with "Howard Stern" listeners in September 2013. On the show, Quivers revealed that her doctors believe she's cancer-free after receiving treatment, including chemotherapy.
Hide Caption
28 of 42
Singer Melissa Etheridge became &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/Music/06/16/ac360.etheridge/index.html&quot;&gt;an advocate for the use of medical marijuana&lt;/a&gt; after her 2004 breast cancer diagnosis.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Singer Melissa Etheridge became an advocate for the use of medical marijuana after her 2004 breast cancer diagnosis.
Hide Caption
29 of 42
Sharon Jones held off plans to tour and release a new album with the Dap-Kings &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/04/showbiz/music/sharon-jones-tour-postponed-cancer/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after being diagnosed&lt;/a&gt; with stage 1 bile duct cancer in 2013.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Sharon Jones held off plans to tour and release a new album with the Dap-Kings after being diagnosed with stage 1 bile duct cancer in 2013.
Hide Caption
30 of 42
Michael Douglas offered &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/06/03/did-oral-sex-bring-about-michael-douglas-cancer-diagnosis-not-exactly/&quot;&gt;some interesting insight&lt;/a&gt; as to how he may have developed the throat cancer that he was diagnosed with in August 2010. Douglas later told the &quot;Today&quot; show that his tumor was gone.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Michael Douglas offered some interesting insight as to how he may have developed the throat cancer that he was diagnosed with in August 2010. Douglas later told the "Today" show that his tumor was gone.
Hide Caption
31 of 42
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/1659872-buffalo-bills-legend-jim-kelly-to-undergo-surgery-for-cancer-in-jaw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;diagnosed with cancer of the upper jaw bone&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Doctors have told me that the prognosis for my recovery is very good,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.buffalobills.com/news/article-2/A-statement-from-Jim-Kelly/931d9214-0f2b-435d-a068-28c07a98ade7?campaign=tw_buf_article&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kelly said in a statement from his former club&lt;/a&gt;. Indeed, in August, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/eye-on-football/24719421/as-seen-on-the-nfl-today-jim-kelly-and-his-battle-with-cancer&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kelly was told&lt;/a&gt; that he was cancer-free.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was diagnosed with cancer of the upper jaw bone. "Doctors have told me that the prognosis for my recovery is very good," Kelly said in a statement from his former club. Indeed, in August, Kelly was told that he was cancer-free.
Hide Caption
32 of 42
Actress Christina Applegate had a bilateral mastectomy in 2008. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2008/LIVING/10/14/o.christina.applegate.double.mastectomy/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Doctors had diagnosed her&lt;/a&gt; with cancer in her left breast and offered her the options of either radiation treatment and testing for the rest of her life or removal of both breasts.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Actress Christina Applegate had a bilateral mastectomy in 2008. Doctors had diagnosed her with cancer in her left breast and offered her the options of either radiation treatment and testing for the rest of her life or removal of both breasts.
Hide Caption
33 of 42
In 2006, singer Sheryl Crow underwent minimally invasive surgery for breast cancer. In 2012, she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/06/05/showbiz/sheryl-crow-brain-tumor/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed she had a noncancerous brain tumor.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
In 2006, singer Sheryl Crow underwent minimally invasive surgery for breast cancer. In 2012, she revealed she had a noncancerous brain tumor.
Hide Caption
34 of 42
KISS band member Peter Criss &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/10/15/male.breast.cancer/index.html&quot;&gt;sat down with CNN&#39;s Elizabeth Cohen&lt;/a&gt; in 2009, a year after his battle with breast cancer. The musician said he wanted to increase awareness of the fact that men can also get the disease.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
KISS band member Peter Criss sat down with CNN's Elizabeth Cohen in 2009, a year after his battle with breast cancer. The musician said he wanted to increase awareness of the fact that men can also get the disease.
Hide Caption
35 of 42
Cynthia Nixon not only &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2010/06/25/cynthia-nixon-joins-the-big-c&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;joined the cast of Showtime&#39;s &quot;The Big C,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; about a woman battling the disease, and portrayed a woman with cancer in the Broadway play &quot;Wit&quot; -- Nixon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Cynthia Nixon not only joined the cast of Showtime's "The Big C," about a woman battling the disease, and portrayed a woman with cancer in the Broadway play "Wit" -- Nixon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.
Hide Caption
36 of 42
Zoraida Sambolin was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2013, and she chose to have a double mastectomy. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/14/health/sambolin-double-mastectomy/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sambolin said&lt;/a&gt; that Angelina Jolie&#39;s New York Times opinion piece about undergoing the procedure gave her courage to share her story.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Zoraida Sambolin was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2013, and she chose to have a double mastectomy. Sambolin said that Angelina Jolie's New York Times opinion piece about undergoing the procedure gave her courage to share her story.
Hide Caption
37 of 42
&quot;Good Morning America&quot; co-host Robin Roberts had been cancer-free for five years in 2012 after beating breast cancer when she revealed she had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/06/11/showbiz/robin-roberts-mds/index.html&quot;&gt;been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, &lt;/a&gt;also called MDS.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
"Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts had been cancer-free for five years in 2012 after beating breast cancer when she revealed she had been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, also called MDS.
Hide Caption
38 of 42
&quot;Three&#39;s Company&quot; star Suzanne Somers &lt;a href=&quot;http://piersmorgan.blogs.cnn.com/2012/05/07/suzanne-somers-on-stem-cell-surgery-were-not-that-far-away-from-being-able-to-regrow-limbs/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spoke with CNN&#39;s Piers Morgan in 2012&lt;/a&gt; about her stem cell surgery and her bout with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2001, which is when she began researching alternative methods to reconstructive surgery.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
"Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers spoke with CNN's Piers Morgan in 2012 about her stem cell surgery and her bout with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2001, which is when she began researching alternative methods to reconstructive surgery.
Hide Caption
39 of 42
E! co-host Giuliana Rancic&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/video/#/video/showbiz/2011/12/06/sbt-giuliana-rancic-mastectomy.hln&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; underwent a double mastectomy in 2011&lt;/a&gt; after a breast cancer diagnosis.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
E! co-host Giuliana Rancic underwent a double mastectomy in 2011 after a breast cancer diagnosis.
Hide Caption
40 of 42
Actress Kathy Bates &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/03/21/why-kathy-bates-kept-her-cancer-private/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;didn&#39;t share news of her battle until 2012&lt;/a&gt;, eight years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Actress Kathy Bates didn't share news of her battle until 2012, eight years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Hide Caption
41 of 42
Australian singer Kylie Minogue was only 36 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
Australian singer Kylie Minogue was only 36 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
Hide Caption
42 of 42
01 ronnie wood FILE01 Maria Menounos FILEJeannie Gaffigan FILEval kilmer healthLesley Murphy celebrities cancerBen Stiller 0916Hugh Jackman cancer instagramcelebrities cancer Taboo bep RESTRICTEDshannen doherty FILEDebbie Rowe RESTRICTEDGord DownieJanice Dickinson RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED bill wyman 0305phil lesh - RESTRICTEDsandra lee FILE 0512Vivian Campbell Def Leppard01 Tommy Chong RESTRICTEDjohn hurt 06031508 cancer celeb 051401 rita wilson FILEMorrissey January 2013Joan Lunden People magazinejackman carcinomaSamantha Harris Disney 2014Brittany Daniel 2006Tom Brokaw NYC November 201317 cancer celebrities Amy RobachRobin Quivers 200909 cancer celeb 0514Sharon Jones 201116 michael douglascancer Jim Kelly 02 cancer celeb 051404 cancer celeb 051403 cancer celeb 051406 cancer celeb 0514Zoraida Sambolin headshot05 cancer celeb 051407 cancer celeb 051410 cancer celeb 051411 cancer celeb 051412 cancer celeb 0514

Story highlights

  • Wood said he quit smoking a week before the birth of his twins
  • He urged fans to get health checkups

(CNN)Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed in a new interview that he "had a fight with a touch of lung cancer" that started three months ago.

Wood told the Daily Mail's Event magazine in an interview that was published over the weekend that things were touch and go for a bit after doctors discovered a cancerous legion during a checkup in May.
"There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains -- time to say goodbye," he said. "You never know what is going to happen."
    Wood, who at the age of 68 became a father to twin girls last year, said that after 50 years of smoking, he quit a week before his daughters were born.
    Related: Rolling Stone's Ronnie Wood becomes dad to twins -- at 68
    Read More
    "I had this thought at the back of my mind after I gave up smoking a year ago: "How can I have got through 50 years of chain-smoking -- and all the rest of my bad habits -- without something going on in there," he said.
    It was while he was getting a routine checkup before going on tour with the Stones that his doctor discovered "I had this supernova burning away on my left lung," Wood said.
    The musician said there was a week of tests to determine if the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. Wood decided to stay quiet about the health news and said his wife called it "the worst seven days of her life" as they awaited the test results.
    "I was prepared for bad news but I also had faith it would be OK," Wood said. "Apart from the doctors, we didn't tell anyone because we didn't want to put anyone else though the hell we were going through. But I made up my mind that if it had spread I wasn't going to go through chemo, I wasn't going to use that bayonet in my body."
    Wood said he decided against chemo because he wasn't going to part with his famous mop of full hair.
    "A week later they came back with the news that it hadn't spread and I said, 'Let's get it out now,' he said. "Just before I closed my eyes for the operation I looked at the doctor and said, 'Let battle commence.'"
    The rocker says he's now fine, and will be getting check ups every three months. He also had a message for fans.
    "People have to get checked. Seriously have to get checked," he said. "I was bloody lucky but then I've always had a very strong guardian angel looking out for me. By rights I shouldn't be here."
    On Sunday, Wood tweeted a link to the Daily Mail interview and assured fans he is well and ready to work.
    "Thank you for all your words of support today," he tweeted. "I'm feeling great and ready to see you on the road next month."