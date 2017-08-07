'Dancing With the Stars' boss talks Spicer, political castings

(CNN) The cast of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 25 is still taking shape, and while former White House communications director Sean Spicer won't be among those hitting the ballroom this year, executive producer Deena Katz is leaving her options open as she rounds out the lineup.

"I may," Katz told CNN when asked if she would consider recruiting someone from the growing list of former White House staffers for the upcoming season of "DWTS." "I have one or two slots and I might."

Spicer, who resigned from his position in July, had been rumored to be in contention for a cast spot but Katz said, "don't believe everything you read."

"I do joke around that at some point, I might be able to do a whole cast of those who worked at the White House," Katz said. "But...I think right now we're going to work with what we've got going on here."

Katz has several reservations about including any former White House figures in the upcoming season, namely her desire to keep the ballroom a place where the focus is -- at least, eventually -- on the dancing and the friendly competition.

