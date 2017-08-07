'Bachelorette' finale: Rachel Lindsay picked...

Story highlights Lindsay revealed her pick Monday night

There were some tears

This story contains spoilers about Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette."

(CNN) Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette" may have been a first for the franchise, but it ended much like the others.

The Texas attorney went into Monday night's finale with three men vying for the final rose: chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, personal trainer Eric Bigger and business owner Peter Kraus.

The show alternated between a live portion and taped portions of the actual competition that were previously filmed during the season.

After a series of overnight dates, Lindsay reluctantly sent Bigger packing.

"I'll always love you," he told Lindsay. "That's just the truth."

Read More