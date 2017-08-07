Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Taliban and ISIS forces launched a joint attack on a village in northern Afghanistan, killing 50 people including women and children, local officials claimed.

The village, in the Mirzawalang area of Sar-e-Pul province, came under attack by militants from the two groups, Mohammad Noor Rahmani, the head of Sar-e-Pul provincial council said.

Zabiullah Amani, a provincial spokesman, said that the joint force attacked the area Thursday afternoon and had secured the area in 48 hours. He said 10 militants were killed in the attack, and a further 12 injured.

They beheaded some of the 50 victims, and shot others, he said.

A Taliban spokesman denied that the two groups had joined forces.

