-- North Korea vowed to "make the US pay dearly" as sanctions tightened against the rogue nation in response to missile tests.
-- A UK model tells of a terrifying ordeal. She was allegedly kidnapped and detained for six days while her captors attempted to sell her on the dark web.
-- Minnesota's governor declared a mosque explosion "an act of terrorism."
-- A search is underway for a man accused of killing a Missouri police officer.
-- Google execs condemned a manifesto written by one of the company's engineers that argues women aren't suited for tech jobs for "biological" reasons.
-- Venezuela, engulfed in crisis, owes $251 million to bondholders -- today.
-- Aaron Carter shared in a note posted on Twitter that he is bisexual.
-- Would you buy a ticket for a flight on an airplane with no pilot?
-- A visit to a beach turned into a horror movie for this Australian teen.