-- North Korea vowed to "make the US pay dearly" as sanctions tightened against the rogue nation in response to missile tests.

-- A UK model tells of a terrifying ordeal. She was allegedly kidnapped and detained for six days while her captors attempted to sell her on the dark web

-- Minnesota's governor declared a mosque explosion " an act of terrorism ."

-- A search is underway for a man accused of killing a Missouri police officer.