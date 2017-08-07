Story highlights 2 attackers killed, 1 injured, 7 arrested and 10 on the run

Twitter handle emerges of man claiming to be plot leader

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) A manhunt is underway in Venezuela Monday after two people were killed in an anti-government paramilitary attack at a military barracks in the northwestern city of Valencia.

In a tweet, the press office of President Nicolás Maduro said there were 20 attackers in all.

Presidente @NicolasMaduro: "Unos 20 mercenarios ingresaron a las 3.50 de la mañana al Fuerte Paramacay (este domingo)" #DomingosConMaduro92 pic.twitter.com/Gvklm8Ghk9 — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) August 6, 2017

Two were shot dead, one was injured and is recovering in a hospital and seven people were arrested, according to Venezuelan Minister of Communications Ernesto Villegas, who tweeted a picture of those detained in the attack. Ten others fled when the gunfight began, and are now being hunted down.

Estos son 7 detenidos por ataque mercenario a Fuerte Paramacay. Un 8vo herido está recluido en hospital #FANBDerrotaAtaqueTerrorista pic.twitter.com/R2eLGD5cyz — Ernesto Villegas P. (@VillegasPoljak) August 6, 2017

On his weekly TV show, "Sundays with Maduro," the President made reference to the incident, saying "a week ago, we won with votes and today we had to beat terrorism with bullets."

"They attack with terrorism and hate. We attack with our work, our love. They destruct, we construct," Maduro said.

Read More