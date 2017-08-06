Deadly accident at Ohio State Fair caused by corrosion, says ride maker

(CNN) The manufacturer of an amusement park ride that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in July said on Sunday that the deadly incident was caused by "excessive corrosion."

The Fire Ball ride collapsed on July 26, killing one person and injuring seven others. The ride consists of at least six rows of seats that spin around 40 feet above the ground as the entire structure moves like a pendulum.

A video posted online appears to show several people on the Fire Ball seconds before parts of the structure, including a full row of seats, split up and fell. The ride broke apart while in motion.

An aerial photograph of the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair on July 26.

Rhonda Burgess said one of her sons was standing in line at a nearby ride when the incident took place.

"The ride had four riders per cart. This piece snapped off and the riders came out of the cart," she said. "At least two (people) flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete."

