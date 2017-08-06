Story highlights Rosenstein spoke about the review of media subpoena guidance

Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said the leaks were worse than he could recall

Washington (CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Sunday anyone responsible for leaking classified information could face federal prosecution -- including people in the White House and members of Congress.

Asked on "Fox News Sunday" about the possibility, Rosenstein said the Justice Department would go after "anybody who breaks the law."

"We're going to devote more resources, re-evaluate our procedures and make sure we investigate every one of those leaks," Rosenstein said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday announced a spate of Justice Department actions to go after leaks of classified information. Among the moves Sessions announced was a Justice Department review of media subpoena rules.

The Justice Department under Attorney General Eric Holder in 2015 revised the rules restricting when the department could subpoena a member of the press as part of an investigation. The decision came after years of criticism of law enforcement targeting journalists.

