Story highlights Trump hopes to woo red-state Dems to get them on his side in tax reform debate

How will lawmakers handle their Obamacare repeal-and-replace promise?

Washington (CNN) President Trump's plans to get red-state Democrats on his side on tax reform, how Congress plans to handle its relationship with Trump and the big Obamacare question -- what lawmakers are going to do about the repeal and replace promise. It's all in the Inside Politics forecast, where you get a bit of tomorrow's news today.

1) Trump's might try to woo red-state Dems on one issue

Red-state Democrats may be getting a presidential visitor in the coming months. President Trump is looking to potentially court Democrats who live in states where he won the presidential election -- and he's looking for consensus on one issue in particular. Trump is looking for an easier win on tax reform and going across party lines may be part of the push to make that happen. As The New York Times' Julie Hirschfeld Davis reported, a Trump visit is a little bit of courting and a little bit of pressure -- but in the end it's about getting an agenda item checked off Trump's growing to-do list.

"His agenda has been stalled. They've had trouble getting to 50 among Republicans. Mitch McConnell acknowledged that. And so increasingly there is a knowledge that he's going to have to go after some of these Democrats in states that Donald Trump won in 2016: in Montana, in Indiana, in places like that," Davis said. "We may see him starting to travel to some of those places and target those senators by name as soon as this month."

2) The Obamacare question that still hasn't gone away

Read More