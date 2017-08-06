Trump greets wedding guests at his New Jersey golf club

Story highlights Trump greeted several wedding guests and took some selfies

Earlier on Saturday, the President defended his time away from Washington, DC

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump took some time away from his working vacation on Saturday to engage in what has become a staple of his weekend getaways. He crashed a wedding.

At his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Trump interrupted his first full day of vacation by hopping out of his golf cart to greet several wedding guests and take some selfies while sporting golf attire and his red Make America Great Again hat

This group ran into President Trump himself at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey

"Everyone having a good time?" Trump asked the group while flashing a thumbs up, as seen in a video posted on social media.

On Saturday evening, the President defended his time away from Washington by sending out a tweet: "Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation -- meetings and calls!"

The White House is receiving a new heating and cooling system this week, and work began as soon as Trump and his team departed Friday afternoon.