Christie: Everybody knows now Trump Jr.'s meeting was a 'bad idea'

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a supporter and friend of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June of last year was a bad idea, but everyone would be best served to wait for special counsel Robert Mueller's findings on the matter.

"This meeting was ill-advised," Christie said on CNN's "State of the Union." "This is not something that should have happened. ... Everybody in retrospect knew this was a bad idea."

Christie said it was not yet clear whether Trump had known about the meeting, which took place in Trump Tower and included his son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Republican governor also said it was unclear what role Trump played in crafting Trump Jr.'s initial response to news reports about the meeting, which Trump Jr. first said was "primarily" about adoption and its relation to US sanctions on Russia under the Magnitsky Act.

Within days of that first statement, as more details about the meeting became public, Trump Jr. posted emails on Twitter that showed he took the meeting in hopes of gaining damaging information on Hillary Clinton that would be provided as part of the Russian government's support for his father.

