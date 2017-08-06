Story highlights Christie said he was confident Trump would adopt the commission's recommendations

He said opioids caused a 9/11 scale loss of life every three weeks

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he anticipated President Donald Trump would accept the recommendations of his presidential panel on opioids.

One of the main recommendations of the panel is to declare opioid addiction and overdoses a national emergency.

"We've gotten a really good response from the White House," said Christie, whom Trump appointed to lead the panel. He added, "I'm confident that the President will accept the recommendations of this commission."

Christie spoke with members of the commission about its interim findings last Monday and said he hoped Trump would declare the opioid epidemic "a public health emergency."

Read More