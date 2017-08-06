Story highlights Gore says Trump's climate policies are re-energizing activists

He credits a "popular uprising" with bringing down the GOP health care bill

(CNN) Former Vice President Al Gore says social media is at its most powerful when it's backed up by physical action.

"You can connect with people on the Internet, but you have to have that physical contact where people form the deeper, longer-lasting ties," he told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"Clicks and bricks, as they say in the business world."

Gore credits this "click-and-brick" formula as being behind what he called the "popular uprising" that led to the failure of the Republican health care bill.

"It was a complicated set of issues. But these groups that organized on the Internet and then, crucially, met up together physically ... moved the political sentiment in this country to the point where it was political suicide to vote for that legislation," he said.

