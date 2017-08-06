Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized with pneumonia

(CNN) British television personality Jeremy Clarkson is being treated for pneumonia after being admitted to a hospital in Spain.

A spokesperson for Clarkson's Amazon Prime show, "The Grand Tour" said in a written statement that Clarkson "was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain."

The 57-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of some medical tubes in his arm and an identity tag around his wrist with the caption, "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Clarkson also tweeted he was "in a wheelchair."

I could send you one but it's of me in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital. Better? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 4, 2017

Before hosting, "The Grand Tour," Clarkson co-hosted the popular BBC show "Top Gear." He was fired by the BBC for swearing at and punching a producer of the show in March 2015. Clarkson later apologized for the incident and told CNN in 2016 he didn't want to be a controversial figure.

