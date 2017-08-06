Breaking News

Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized with pneumonia

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Updated 9:58 AM ET, Sun August 6, 2017

Jeremy Clarkson speaks during an appearance at the Kyalami Racetrack in Johannesburg, South Africa, in March 2011.
(CNN)British television personality Jeremy Clarkson is being treated for pneumonia after being admitted to a hospital in Spain.

A spokesperson for Clarkson's Amazon Prime show, "The Grand Tour" said in a written statement that Clarkson "was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain."
The 57-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of some medical tubes in his arm and an identity tag around his wrist with the caption, "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

Clarkson also tweeted he was "in a wheelchair."
    Before hosting, "The Grand Tour," Clarkson co-hosted the popular BBC show "Top Gear." He was fired by the BBC for swearing at and punching a producer of the show in March 2015. Clarkson later apologized for the incident and told CNN in 2016 he didn't want to be a controversial figure.
    ""I never want to be controversial, it just happens," he said.
    "I say stuff sometimes and think, 'Oh, no.'"

    CNN's Simon Cullen contributed to this report.