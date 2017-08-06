'Game of Thrones' characters collide in latest battle royal

(CNN) The following contains major spoilers from the August 6 episode of "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones'" hugely eventful season produced another massive battle and collision of major characters on Sunday, closing with a perilous cliffhanger.

The episode actually began in rather understated fashion, focusing on the latest reunion of the Stark children, and drawing attention to the metamorphoses that they have undergone in their efforts to survive over the last six seasons.

Arya (Maisie Williams), for example, showed off her assassin skills after a meeting with her sister Sansa (Sophie Turner), which proved both tender and tentative. Both acknowledged the changes and challenges they had undergone, with Arya offering a ray of hope by saying, "Our stories aren't over yet."

The same sense of melancholy hung over Arya's encounter with her brother, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), whose transformation into a mystic seer has left him bearing scant resemblance to the boy who existed when the show began.

