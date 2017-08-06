North and South Korean top diplomats speak in Manila, South Korean media reports

Story highlights The two are in Manila for a regional security dialogue

They're expected to be in the same room Monday, along with their US counterpart Rex Tillerson

Manila, Philippines (CNN) The foreign ministers of North Korea and South Korea spoke face-to-face at a gala in Manila Sunday night, according to South Korean media reports.

South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha exchanged words with her North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho ahead of the ASEAN Regional Forum, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap and broadcaster YTN. The annual security dialogue draws in 27 countries, including North and South Korea, the United States, China and Russia,

It was the first high-level encounter between the two Koreas since South Korea President Moon Jae-in took office in May and comes after the United Nations Saturday approved the "strongest sanctions ever imposed" in response to North Korea's missile testing.

Moon has long been a proponent of greater dialogue with Pyongyang in order to diffuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula. As an aide to President Roh Moo-hyun, Moon helped craft the so-called "Sunshine Policy," which called for an increase of engagement in the political and economic spheres.

Yonhap reported that Ri told Kang that South Korea's offer of talks lacked sincerity, citing an unnamed government source.

