We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN) This week, President Donald Trump announced his support for legislation that looks to curb the level of legal immigration into the United States by proposing a skills-based immigration system. The proposal grades prospective green card holders on their median salary, advanced degrees and ability to speak English, among other criteria.



We asked our mobile audience if you agree with Trump's plan to prioritize immigrants who speak English.



Out of more than 168,000 votes, 68.2% said they do not agree with Trump's plan and 31.8% said they do.