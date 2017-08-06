Venezuela's Leopoldo Lopez returns to house arrest

Story highlights Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez's house arrest was revoked Tuesday

International community condemned his recent detention

(CNN) Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, whose recent imprisonment was criticized by the international community, was released to house arrest late Saturday.

"They just brought Leopoldo home. We are working with more conviction and more firmly in order to find peace and freedom for Venezuela!," his wife Lilian Tintori tweeted

On Tuesday, Lopez and Antonio Ledezma -- another opposition leader under house arrest -- were removed by armed men from their homes after a controversial Sunday vote in Venezuela.

Leopoldo Lopez

The Venezuelan Supreme Court said the politicians house arrests were revoked because intelligence officials claimed they were planning to flee in the aftermath the elections.

The White House condemned the detention of the two politicans.

Read More