(CNN) A 4-month-old girl was found dead in Oklahoma after she was left inside an SUV for most of the day, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office said.

The child's grandmother thought she dropped the girl at a daycare in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area on her way to work Friday morning, said Mark Opgrande, a spokesman with the Oklahoma County sheriff's office.

The woman -- who has custody of the girl -- went to pick up her granddaughter about 5 p.m. prompting daycare workers to look for the child inside the facility. They couldn't find her and later discovered her deceased on a car child seat inside her grandmother's SUV, Opgrande told CNN affiliate KFOR.

"She apparently had thought that she dropped off the child this morning, which she had not," Opgrande said.

The girl was in the car while her grandmother was at her place of work in Oklahoma City the entire day, officials said.