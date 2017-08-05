'Destructive device' apparently behind Minnesota mosque blast, police say

Story highlights No one was injured in explosion at mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota, authorities say

FBI is leading the investigation into blast apparently caused by "destructive device"

(CNN) "A destructive device" appears to have caused a Saturday morning explosion at a mosque in Minnesota, police said, and the FBI is taking the lead into the investigation.

Authorities in Bloomington said no one was injured in the blast at the city's Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the explosion was caused by a destructive device in violation of federal law," police said via Twitter.

#FBIMinneapolis Division Statement re: Investigation of Explosion at the Dar Al Farooq Community Center in Bloomington, MN pic.twitter.com/W0DuEFeeYw — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) August 5, 2017

The Minneapolis FBI field office is now the lead investigative agency. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the agency.

Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley said officers received a report about the explosion around 5 a.m. local time Saturday. Responding officers found damage to the building and smoke in the area, the police department said in a tweet.

Read More