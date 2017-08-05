Breaking News

Justin Gatlin beats Usain Bolt on Jamaican's last solo race

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 5:02 PM ET, Sat August 5, 2017

Story highlights

  • Justin Gatlin beats Usain Bolt in 100 meter final
  • Bolt will retire after IAAF World Championships
  • Coleman wins silver, Bolt bronze

(CNN)There was to be no triumphant end to Usain Bolt's final individual race.

The great Jamaican will retire after the IAAF World Championships in London, bringing the curtain down on an incomparable career.
But in the 100m final on Saturday he had to settle for bronze as the controversial American Justin Gatlin secured a surprise victory in a season's best 9.92 seconds.
    Compatriot Christian Coleman (9.94) took silver, with eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, still the reigning 100m and 200m world record holder, in bronze, clocking 9.95 seconds.
