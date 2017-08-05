The Mooch's Worst Week in Washington

(CNN) Like Icarus, Anthony Scaramucci flew too high, too fast.

It's a testament to the Mooch's star power that such a sentence could be written. And a testament to his remarkably rapid self-destruction -- ignited by tremendous hubris and ego.

The Mooch burst onto the scene in late July after winning a power struggle that saw then chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer lose a fight to keep him out of the West Wing. Spicer resigned in protest. The Mooch preened and peacocked in his first press briefing, insisting that he was going to stop the leaks coming out of the White House while bringing down the heat between Trump's aides and the media.

It all sounded -- and looked! -- so good.

