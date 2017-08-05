Clinton's Lewinsky scandal underlines grand jury's threat to Trump

(CNN) When it comes to shocking developments in the winding probe into President Donald Trump's campaign, the 2016 election, the Russians, hacking, allegations of collusion, and who-knows-what-else, the revelation on Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller had issued grand jury subpoenas somehow managed to feel like an anticlimax.

Mueller's particular concern in this case appears to be Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, among others, at Trump Tower in June 2016. But the real news here has less to do with the particulars than the existence of the grand jury itself -- and where that leads.

This investigation, triggered by Moscow's meddling, is now expanding. Muller is on the money trail, with an eye on Trump and his associates' financial ties to Russia . That is a potential rabbit hole that could lead to some very weird places, including those with no bearing or relation to the 2016 election.

So again, while the panel will in theory allow Mueller and his team to expedite their work and help bring about some kind of legally and politically satisfying conclusion to what is -- and who would disagree at this point? -- a generational fiasco, it could also prolong and deepen it.

A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function submitted as evidence in documents by the Starr investigation and released by the House Judicary committee September 21, 1998.

History would vote for the latter.

Read More