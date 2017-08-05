(CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to combat leaks of classified information — a rare show of support for the man Trump recently called "beleaguered."

"After many years of LEAKS going on in Washington, it is great to see the A.G. taking action!" Trump tweeted. "For National Security, the tougher the better!"

Sessions announced Friday that the Department of Justice was reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas.

"We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited," Sessions said. "They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law-abiding Americans."

Existing guidelines, which were put in place under Attorney General Eric Holder in 2015, give broad protections from subpoenas and government monitoring for all journalists engaged in "newsgathering activities." Sessions did not say what the review would mean in terms of prosecutions or actions against journalists.

