Vladimir Putin boats, sunbathes and picks mushrooms in his Russian vacation photos

This is not the first time the Kremlin has released photos of a leisurely Putin

(CNN) After a week dominated by talk of sanctions, the American and Russian Presidents are now off vacationing on opposite sides of the globe.

One is at a golf club in New Jersey. The other is fishing bare-chested in Siberia.

Not to be outdone, his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spent the week fishing, hiking and kayaking while decked out in army gear, photos released by the Kremlin show. In one shot, Putin takes a dip in the water while wearing a camouflage dive suit.

