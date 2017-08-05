Breaking News

Vladimir Putin boats, sunbathes and picks mushrooms in his Russian vacation photos

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 10:19 AM ET, Sat August 5, 2017

  • President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is at his New Jersey golf club
  • This is not the first time the Kremlin has released photos of a leisurely Putin

(CNN)After a week dominated by talk of sanctions, the American and Russian Presidents are now off vacationing on opposite sides of the globe.

One is at a golf club in New Jersey. The other is fishing bare-chested in Siberia.
President Donald Trump arrived Friday for a 17-day working vacation at Trump National Bedminster. While he's gone, the White House is getting some "much-needed" renovations.
    Not to be outdone, his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spent the week fishing, hiking and kayaking while decked out in army gear, photos released by the Kremlin show. In one shot, Putin takes a dip in the water while wearing a camouflage dive suit.
    The latest images come just days after Congress approved -- and Trump grudgingly signed -- a new set of sanctions against Russia because of Moscow's interference in the 2016 US election.
    Here are some of the entries from Putin's vacation scrapbook:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shows mushrooms to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his vacation this week in the remote Tuva region of southern Siberia.
    Putin guides a boat this week during his Siberian vacation.
    Putin sunbathes this week during his vacation in Siberia.
    Putin fishes this week during his Siberian vacation.
    Putin takes a dip in a camouflage dive suit during his vacation this week in Siberia.
    This is not the first time the Kremlin has released photos of Putin away from the office. There's even a calendar filled with pictures of the ex-KGB officer holding kittens, dressed in a wetsuit, riding a horse and relaxing in a tree after a five-mile hike.