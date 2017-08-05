(CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called newly approved sanctions on North Korea "a gut punch" to that country Saturday and warned of possible military action should the regime continue its aggressions.

"What I will tell you from the United States' perspective, we're prepared to do whatever it takes to defend ourselves and defend our allies," Haley told CNN's Ana Cabrera. "The ball is in North Korea's court. They now have to decide where they want to go from here. We hope that they will go the route of peace and security."

Haley pushed back on the notion that the Trump administration has presented inconsistent messaging about dealing with North Korea.

"I think the administration has said and will continue to say that North Korea has acted recklessly, irresponsibly, and it has to stop," Haley said. "We have tried to say multiple times that all options are on the table."

The UN Security Council unanimously voted to impose wide-ranging sanctions against North Korea on Saturday for its continued intercontinental ballistic missile testing and violations of other UN resolutions. The sanctions resolution targets North Korea's primary exports, including coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood. The sanctions also target other revenue streams, such as banks and joint ventures with foreign companies.

