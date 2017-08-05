(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from July 29 to August 5.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces his plans to switch to the Republican Party at Trump's Huntington rally Thursday. It isn't the first time Justice has switched parties -- he was previously an independent and a Republican up until 2015 when he ran for governor as a Democrat.

Senior policy adviser Stephen Miller speaks during the White House press briefing on Wednesday. Miller detailed a new immigration plan that would curb legal immigration by establishing a "skills-based system." Prospective green card holders would be judged on their median salary, advanced degrees, ability to speak English, skills needed by the economy and ability to afford own health care.

Christopher Wray is sworn in as the new FBI director Wednesday. Wray takes on the role following the firing of FBI director James Comey in May.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to Egyptian Ambassador and current Security Council President Amr Abdellatif Aboulatta on Saturday before a Security Council vote on new sanctions for North Korea. The Security Council voted unanimously to impose the sanctions. Haley told CNN that the sanctions were "a gut punch" to that country and warned of possible military action should the regime continue its aggressions.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday. The Republican senator slammed President Trump and his own party in a new book.

Deedra Abboud stands on a stack of paper as she announces her candidacy for the US Senate on Monday. Abboud was attacked on Facebook last month for her Muslim faith. Her opponent, Sen. Jeff Flake, offered words of encouragement for Abboud in a tweet.

President Donald Trump watches a teleconference during an announcement Thursday at the White House about new Veterans Affairs technology.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a closed briefing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. They discussed matters related to a new war authorization. The two officials told lawmakers they would support an authorization, but that they didn't need one to fight ISIS.

Vice President Mike Pence attends a dignified transfer ceremony for Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter and Spc. Christopher Michael Harris at Dover Air Force Base on Friday in Dover, Delaware. Both soldiers died when a car bomb detonated near their convoy August 2 while they were supporting US operations in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway participate in a listening session with military spouses at the White House on Wednesday. The event was part of the White House's "American Dream Week."

President Trump awards his first Medal of Honor to retired Army Medic James McCloughan on Monday. McCloughan was credited with saving the lives of 10 members of his company during the Vietnam War, according to the US Army.

