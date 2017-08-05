Trump proposal a good start on immigration

Story highlights Alice Stewart: Immigration is not an entitlement; it's based on hard-fought, well-debated policy

The RAISE Act proposed by President Trump and Senators Cotton and Perdue is a good start, Stewart writes

Alice Stewart is a CNN Political Commentator and former Communications Director for Ted Cruz for President. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Ellis Island should serve as a welcome mat, not a doormat.

Alice Stewart

New proposed legislation has shifted the heated immigration debate from discussion of a southern border wall that Mexico was never going to pay for to the Statue of Liberty, and more fundamentally to what our nation stands for. President Donald Trump, along with Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and David Perdue, R-Georgia, announced details this week of the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act, a plan to slash legal immigration into the United States. Critics argue this flies in the face of Lady Liberty, which serves as a beacon of hope to immigrants arriving from abroad.

The RAISE Act aims to reduce the number of low-skilled immigrants who are allotted green cards by 50% and would replace the current employment-based system with a merit-based system grading possible immigrants according to specifics such as education, English-language ability, high-paying job offers, and age.

Democrats in Congress dismissed the policy as shameful, disgusting and emblematic of naked intolerance in the White House.

CNN's Jim Acosta questioned White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller about the policy, invoking "The New Colossus," the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. Written in 1883, it reads in part , "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free."