Anti-ISIS coalition strikes likely have killed at least 624 civilians since 2014

There were 21 unintentional civilian deaths in June

(CNN) Coalition strikes most likely have killed more than 600 civilians since the start of the US-led operation against ISIS in Syria and Iraq nearly three years ago, the US military said.

The coalition -- called the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve -- reported the numbers Friday in its monthly report.

The Coalition will not stop targeting ISIS in Iraq and Syria until this threat is removed, the region is secure, and our homelands are safe. — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) August 3, 2017

"It is more likely than not, at least 624 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve," the coalition said in a news release. Strikes include ground artillery and air attacks.

"Although the Coalition takes extraordinary efforts to strike military targets in a manner that minimizes the risk of civilian casualties, in some incidents casualties are unavoidable."

The coalition evaluates reports from coalition partners and from Airwars.org , an independent monitoring group that estimates 4,724 civilian deaths -- more than seven times the coalition's estimate -- have resulted from anti-ISIS coalition strikes.

