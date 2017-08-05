Sworn in for new term, Iran's Rouhani says US undermining nuclear deal

Story highlights "The US can't be trusted," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says

Iran urges European Union not to side with Donald Trump

(CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was sworn in for a second term Saturday in front of more than 100 foreign dignitaries as he accused the United States of undermining the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the major world powers.

The deal led to the lifting of most international sanctions against Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

"The actions of the US regarding the implementation show that the US can't be trusted," Rouhani said. "The world should know that any abrogation pertaining to the agreement would face the unanimous reaction of the nation and the government of Iran."

In what appeared to be a direct dig at President Donald Trump, Rouhani said, "We do not wish to engage with those who are newcomers to the political arena but wish to tell the veteran politicians and diplomats we can maintain and continue working in the framework of the joint plan.

Read More