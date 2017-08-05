Story highlights A Polish man is arrested in the case

He demanded $300,000 to stop the auction, police say

(CNN) A 20-year-old British model was kidnapped in Milan, Italy, to be auctioned off on a pornographic website on the dark web, the Italian State Police said Saturday.

The model, who has not been named, was assaulted, drugged, handcuffed and stuck in a travel bag, police said in a statement.

A 30-year-old Polish national who resides in the United Kingdom was arrested on kidnapping charges. Lukasz Herba was arrested July 17 outside the British consulate in Milan while accompanying the woman, said Lorenzo Bucossi, the head of the Milan Police Mobile Command unit.

It was not immediately clear why the suspect took the model to the consulate.

Authorities said they are searching for at least one more person in connection with the kidnapping.

