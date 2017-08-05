Thousands gather to advocate breast-feeding at ASEAN forum

Story highlights More than 2,000 mothers joined in gathering of breast-feeding families in Philippines

Breast-feeding protects against illness and death in babies, UNICEF says

(CNN) Thousands of Filipino mothers gathered Saturday to breast-feed their babies together on the sidelines of the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila.

More than 2,000 mothers took part in the event, which marked the culmination of the ASEAN regional breast-feeding forum, CNN Philippines reported.

The event was dubbed Hakab Na! -- a reference to a baby latching onto a mother's breast -- and was touted as the largest gathering of breast-feeding families in the Philippines, according to organizer and advocacy group Breastfeeding Pinay.

It coincided with the Global Big Latch On , which encourages women to gather at registered locations around the world to breast-feed their children simultaneously. That event began Friday and continued Saturday.

In the Philippines, Hakab Na! has been held in August since 2013 as part of the Philippines' National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and World Breastfeeding Week.