UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

(CNN) The United Nations Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea for its continued ballistic missile testing and violations of UN resolutions.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaking at the Security Council meeting where the vote took place, said, "Monday, we said that the time for talking was over and that it was time for action. Today you're going to see the action. It's going to hit hard but it's going to make a strong point to North Korea that all this ICBM and this nuclear irresponsibility has to stop."

With 15 votes in favor, the draft resolution was passed unanimously.

Developing story - more to come