Story highlights
- The resolution is passed unanimously
- It comes after two recent ICBM launches by North Korea
United Nations (CNN)The United Nations Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea for its continued intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing and violations of UN resolutions.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaking at the Security Council meeting where the vote took place, said, "Monday, we said that the time for talking was over and that it was time for action. Today you're going to see the action. It's going to hit hard but it's going to make a strong point to North Korea that all this ICBM and this nuclear irresponsibility has to stop."
With 15 votes in favor, the resolution was passed unanimously.
Two recent ICBM launches by North Korea prompted a call for action by many UN members.
A draft resolution circulated Friday for consideration by the Security Council.
A Security Council diplomat, who refused to be identified in order to reveal resolution content, said Friday the draft called for curtailing key aspects of North Korea's export economy, including seafood, coal, lead, lead ore and iron ore.
The diplomat said North Korea's export economy brings in $3 billion, which would be slashed by a third if the sanctions are adopted.
It's not clear whether the draft resolution was amended before its passage Saturday.
The diplomat on Friday said "this is a good day" because it shows increased "convergence" among nations to apply more pressure to confront the threat posed by North Korea. The diplomat said there was "high confidence" on Friday that Russia and China would support the resolution.
One veto from those permanent Council members would have killed the resolution.
Developing story - more to come