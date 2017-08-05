Story highlights The resolution is passed unanimously

It comes after two recent ICBM launches by North Korea

United Nations (CNN) The United Nations Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea for its continued intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing and violations of UN resolutions.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, speaking at the Security Council meeting where the vote took place, said, "Monday, we said that the time for talking was over and that it was time for action. Today you're going to see the action. It's going to hit hard but it's going to make a strong point to North Korea that all this ICBM and this nuclear irresponsibility has to stop."

With 15 votes in favor, the resolution was passed unanimously.

Two recent ICBM launches by North Korea prompted a call for action by many UN members.

