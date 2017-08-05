Rescue underway after US Marine aircraft 'mishap' off Australia

Story highlights It's unclear how many US service members were on board

US Marines were conducting training exercise with Australian forces

(CNN) US military aircraft and boats are scouring waters off Australia's east coast Saturday for US service members involved in what the Marines Corps is calling a "mishap" with an MV-22 aircraft.

It's unclear how many service members were on board at the time.

Small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are carrying out the search and rescue operation, the US Marine Corps said.

The incident took place during a training exercise the Marines were conducting with the Australian military, CNN's Barbara Starr reports. The MV-22, also known as an Osprey, was attempting to land on a ship.

Early indications suggest some service members have been rescued, Starr reports, but the military hasn't confirmed that.

