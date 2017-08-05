Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:
What people get wrong about affirmative action
The US Justice Department is gearing up to combat "intentional race-based discrimination," The New York Times reported this week. The department called the report "inaccurate," but it reignited debate over affirmative action. Here's a primer on affirmative action to help you separate fact from fiction as you follow the debate.
Millions of Americans live nowhere near a hospital
Recent debates over Obamacare raised concerns that millions of Americans could lose access to health care. But there are already many Americans who live in areas where critical-care services are lacking, jeopardizing their lives.
Suicide rate hits 40-year peak among older teen girls
The suicide rate among girls between the ages of 15 and 19 reached an all-time high in 2015 for the 40-year period beginning in 1975, new government data show.
Dropping beats, not bombs
Jihad Samhat's second act after 15 years of clearing mines for the UN Mine Action Service puts him behind the turntables, dropping beats across the Lebanese capital and promoting local musical talent.
5 reasons why we should care about Venezuela crisis
You've seen the news reports: the protests in the streets, the long lines at stores. But you may not have paid much attention to the chaos gripping Venezuela. Here's why what is happening in the South American country should matter to all of us.
Opinion: Mr., Mrs., Ms., Mx?
Heath Fogg Davis says that times are changing and Americans no longer assume that everyone should fit into binary male or female categories -- as shown by the expansion of gender-neutral drivers' licenses in several cities and states and the increasing use of the honorific Mx in place of Mr. or Ms.
Opinion: What the Statue of Liberty says -- and doesn't
Princeton University professor Esther Schor, author of a biography of Emma Lazarus, rebuts what she calls White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller's "fake history" about the meaning of the Statue of Liberty.
Watch: Navy ship makes historic launch and landing
The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, launched its first fighter jet using an electromagnetic launch system and then recovered the aircraft.