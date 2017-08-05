New Venezuelan assembly ousts attorney general Ortega

Story highlights Legislative body also prohibits Luisa Ortega Diaz from leaving the country

Ousted attorney general has been critic of Maduro government

(CNN) Venezuela's newly installed National Constituent Assembly voted unanimously Saturday morning to remove attorney general and regime critic Luisa Ortega Diaz from office after she said she'd investigate allegations of fraud in the elections that established the body.

The assembly, which has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution at President Nicolás Maduro's behest, also has prohibited Ortega from leaving the country and has frozen her assets.

The body of more than 530 members, virtually all of whom are Maduro supporters, loudly applauded the vote, broadcast live on state-run VTV.

Earlier Saturday, government troops prevented Ortega and some of her subordinates from entering her Caracas office building.

More than three dozen troops stood outside the building, pictures released by her press office show. Images distributed by The Associated Press show a guard apparently barring Ortega and others from approaching the building.

