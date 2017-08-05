Breaking News

New Venezuelan assembly ousts attorney general Ortega

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 12:09 PM ET, Sat August 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz, left, and some employees are barred from entering her office Saturday by security forces in Caracas.
Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz, left, and some employees are barred from entering her office Saturday by security forces in Caracas.

(CNN)[Breaking news update, published at 12:07 p.m. ET]

Venezuela's newly installed National Constituent Assembly voted unanimously Saturday morning to remove Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz from office.
[Original story, published at 11:59 a.m. ET]
Military troops prevented Venezuelan attorney general and regime critic Luisa Ortega Diaz from entering her Caracas office on Saturday, she told reporters -- two days after Diaz said she'd investigate fraud allegations in last weekend's controversial elections.
    More than three dozen troops were standing outside the building Saturday morning, pictures released by her press office show. Images distributed by The Associated Press show a guard apparently barring her and others from moving toward the building.
    Read More
    The government of President Nicolás Maduro didn't immediately say why the troops were there.
    "Employees from attorney general's office are victims of abuse at the hand of ... National Guard officers. They won't let anyone in or out," Ortega's office said on Twitter.
    The troops' appearance comes after the leader of Venezuela's new National Constituent Assembly -- a legislative body elected Sunday at Maduro's behest with powers to rewrite the constitution -- warned that "justice will come" to some members of the opposition.
    An image distributed by Ortega&#39;s press office shows troops outside her office in the capital, Caracas.
    An image distributed by Ortega's press office shows troops outside her office in the capital, Caracas.
    Earlier Saturday, a human rights commission of the Organization of American States said it was asking the Venezuelan government to guarantee the safety of Ortega and her family, citing what it said were comments by "high-ranking officials" that indicated she may face prosecution.

    CNN's Flora Charner and CNN en Español's Jorge Luis Perez Valery and Kiarinna Parisi contributed to this report.