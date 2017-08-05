Story highlights Preliminary results show Kagame appears set for victory

Almost 7 million people were registered to vote in the presidential election

(CNN) Rwandan President Paul Kagame is headed to reelection in a clear landslide victory, according to preliminary election results.

Kagame is holding big lead in preliminary results posted on the National Electoral Commission's Twitter feed , which showed him with more than 98% of the vote so far.

Official results won't be announced until August 12, after the National Electoral Commission considers petitions and verifies numbers.

Kagame has a seven-year tenure and is likely to enter his third term in office.

According to the the electoral commission, close to 7 million people took part in the election this year, with 45% of them young people.