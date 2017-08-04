Story highlights Forecast numbers updated on Friday

Up to 16 named storms expected

Five storms already named so far this year

(CNN) Warm sea surface temperatures and a weak or non-existent El Niño will contribute to an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic this year, Colorado State University announced Friday.

CSU predicting 16 named storms -- including the five that have already occurred in addition to eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The seasonal outlook from CSU agrees with the one the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released just before the hurricane season began on June 1. NOAA's outlook called for 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes.

The season has been above average so far this season with respect to the number of storms, with five named storms by July 31. On average, the fifth named storm does not occur until August 31.

Even though the calendar says we are over one-third of the way through the hurricane season that runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, we are just getting into the busiest part of the hurricane season. In fact, over 75% of the named storms come during the peak months of August, September, and October.

Peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic

As if on cue, the tropical Atlantic looks to be heating up this week, with two areas of potential development we are currently watching.