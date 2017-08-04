Chicago stabbing death: One donation, two suspects at large, lots of mystery

Story highlights National manhunt is on for two suspects in a man's stabbing death in Chicago

A donation was made in the victim's name at a public library in Wisconsin

Chicago (CNN) On a warm, rain-free day last week, a man walked into the public library of Lake Geneva, a Wisconsin resort city about an hour's drive from Chicago.

He wanted to make a $1,000 cash donation in the name of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

The donor, Lake Geneva police said Friday, is one of two suspects wanted in the stabbing death of Cornell-Duranleau, 26, who was found dead from multiple stab wounds in Chicago on the same day of the donation.

The cosmetologist was discovered July 27 in the apartment belonging to Northwestern University associate professor Wyndham Lathem, authorities said.

Cornell-Duranleau's death has triggered a national manhunt for two men who work for prestigious universities and a host of questions about what exactly happened.

Read More