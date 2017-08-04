Texas doctor dies hiking in Grand Canyon

Story highlights Park rangers believe Sarah Beadle died from heat exhaustion, husband says on Facebook

Grand Canyon park visitors urged to avoid hikes in peak daytime hours, website says

(CNN) A Texas emergency doctor hiking with two children at the Grand Canyon died from apparent heat exhaustion while she searched for water and help.

Beadle's body was found the next afternoon.

Her husband, Scott Beadle, said on Facebook that he learned his wife, who was hiking on South Kaibab Trail, left the children in a safe place and went for help after they ran out of water and one child became dizzy from heat exhaustion.

Beadle was reported missing Tuesday.

The Fort Worth woman apparently made a wrong turn and got lost. Another hiker found the children and brought them to safety, the husband said. He identified the children as their daughter and a cousin.

